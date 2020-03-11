Estás leyendo: Sánchez convoca a los presidentes autonómicos a una reunión por videoconferencia por el coronavirus

COVID-19 Sánchez convoca a los presidentes autonómicos a una reunión por videoconferencia por el coronavirus

El presidente del Gobierno conversará con los máximos dirigentes territoriales el próximo 14 de marzo. También ha propuesto a la presidenta del Congreso mantener una reunión el lunes con el conjunto de la oposición.

10/03/2020.- El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante la rueda de prensa ofrecida este martes en el palacio de la Moncloa para hablar de medidas frente al coronavirus. EFE/JAVIER LIZÓN
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante la rueda de prensa ofrecida este martes en el palacio de la Moncloa para hablar de medidas frente al coronavirus. EFE/JAVIER LIZÓN

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha decidido convocar a los presidentes autonómicos a un encuentro virtual el próximo sábado para abordar la evolución de la crisis del coronavirus y las medidas a tratar.

Fuentes gubernamentales confirmaron a Servimedia que el jefe del Ejecutivo conversará por videoconferencia con los máximos dirigentes territoriales el próximo 14 de marzo, dentro de su promesa de encarar de forma coordinada y con unidad la crisis del coronavirus. Sánchez, además, ha propuesto además a la presidenta del Congreso mantener una reunión el lunes con el conjunto de la oposición, según informa Moncloa.

En su conversación con los dirigentes autonómicos, el presidente tendrá oportunidad de explicarles de primera mano las medidas económicas y sociales contenidas en el plan de choque que prevé aprobar este jueves el Consejo de Ministros. Pero también podrán poner todos en común las recomendaciones sanitarias que aconsejan los espertos para contener la expansión del virus.

Esta misma mañana, Sánchez está presidiendo el Comité de Evaluación y Seguimiento del coronavirus en el Ministerio de Sanidad. En el encuentro, el ministro Salvador Illa informará al presidente de la evolución del virus en España y de la situación actual.


