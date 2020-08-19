Madrid
La Fiscal General, Dolores Delgado ha dejado sin efecto una orden firmada por su antecesora en el cargo, Consuelo Madrigal, de septiembre de 2016, en la que se instaba al fiscal jefe de Madrid a oponerse a la tramitación de comisiones rogatorias relacionadas con la causa abierta en Argentina por crímenes franquistas entre 1976 y 1978, han confirmado fuentes fiscales.
La decisión de la Fiscalía de no oponerse a las diligencias que puedan realizarse puede tener trascendencia de cara la última citación realizada en este asunto por la titular del Juzgado Criminal y Correccional Federal 1 de la República Argentina, María Servini, que ha fijado para el proximo 3 de septiembre el interrogatorio vía telemática del exministro Rodolfo Martín Villa, imputado en este proceso.
En todo caso, la última palabra sobre una comparecencia de estas características -que ha sido fijada y finalmente postpuesta durante los últimos años-, será del juez al que le toque admitir o no la diligencia, según fuentes jurídicas.
Martín Villa
Servini pretende determinar las posibles responsabilidades de Martín Villa en presuntos crímenes del régimen franquista, como la matanza del 3 de marzo de 1976, en la que cinco personas murieron y más de un centenar resultaron heridas por disparos de la Policía Armada contra los participantes en una protesta obrera que se celebraba en Vitoria.
La coordinadora Ceaqua, que representa a las víctimas, también le imputa responsabilidad en la muerte de Rafael Gómez Jáuregui en Rentería; de José Luis Cano Pérez en Pamplona; de Francisco Javier Núñez en Bilbao -todas ellas ocurridas en 1977-, así como de José María Zabala Erasun en Hondarribia y de de María Norma Menchaca en Santurce, ambas un año antes. También piden aclarar los sucesos acontecidos en la ciudad de Pamplona en julio de 1978 durante la celebración de las Fiestas de San Fermín.
El último intento de la juez Servini de interrogar a Martín Villa fue del pasado mes de marzo, cuando solicitó viajar a nuestro país el día 20 de ese mes mediante un escrito dirigido a la Dirección de Asistencia Jurídica Internacional en Materia Penal del Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores y de Culto. La crisis de la covid-19 fue aplazada al mes de mayo.
