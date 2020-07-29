madridActualizado:
La jueza argentina María Servini de Cubría, que investiga supuestos crímenes de la dictadura franquista española, ha citado a declarar para el próximo 3 de septiembre al exministro Rodolfo Martín Villa por vía telemática desde la Embajada de Argentina o una representación consular de este país en España.
Así lo ha acordado la titular del Juzgado de lo Criminal y Correccional Federal número 1 de Argentina en una resolución notificada a la Coordinadora Estatal de Apoyo a la Querella Argentina contra los Crímenes del Franquismo (CEAQUA), informa esta organización.
La CEAQUA expresa su "deseo de que finalmente el acto procesal pueda celebrarse después de múltiples intentos para que dicha declaración se produjera" y recuerda que a Martín Villa se le atribuyen supuestos delitos de "homicidio agravado en un contexto de crímenes contra la humanidad".
"Esperemos que Martín Villa, tal y como ha expresado en reiteradas ocasiones, cumpla con su obligación y se persone en la fecha indicada para prestar declaración indagatoria pues una vez que se produzca la jueza María Servini podrá resolver si procede su procesamiento", explica la CEAQUA.
