La crisis de Ciudadanos pone en cuestión la estabilidad del Ayuntamiento de Jaén

La crisis de Ciudadanos ha llegado al Ayuntamiento de Jaén y ha puesto en riesgo la estabilidad del gobierno de la ciudad, en manos del PSOE y del partido de Inés Arrimadas que, juntos suman quince ediles, once PSOE, cuatro Ciudadanos.
A primera hora de la tarde, el grupo municipal de Ciudadanos en el consistorio anunciaba que el pacto de Gobierno quedaba sin efecto. Como explicación, un batiburrillo de argumentos: los indultos a los presos independentistas, el plan Colce y fondos para el desarrollo.
De los cuatro ediles en el Ayuntamiento de Jaén, según las fuentes consultadas, tres estarían dispuestos a romper el acuerdo, y una, la de Hacienda, María Orozco, no. De esta manera las derechas no alcanzarían la mayoría necesaria para sacar a Millán de la alcaldía. La dirección de Ciudadanos aplicará el régimen disciplinario a los tres concejales por tomar la decisión de enviar ese comunicado "sin autorización del partido", según recoge Europa Press.
Poco después, Ciudadanos, el partido, enviaba otro comunicado a los medios en el que se desmentía "de forma rotunda" que el acuerdo de Gobierno existente hasta el momento en el Ayuntamiento de Jaén se haya roto. Éste se mantendrá con el objetivo de garantizar la estabilidad de los jienenses". El partido agregaba que "se llevará a cabo una reestructuración del Gobierno municipal" y remachaba: "Ciudadanos es garante del cumplimiento de sus pactos y como tal, garantiza el mantenimiento del pacto en el Ayuntamiento de Jaén".
El asunto de fondo, según las fuentes consultadas, es de nuevo la descomposición del partido, fomentada por el PP, por el tránsfuga Fran Hervías, ex de Ciudadanos, que ahora trabaja a las órdenes de Teodoro García Egea, secretario general del PP. Esta herida ya ha afectado al Ayuntamiento de Granada y ahora llega a Jaén.
El diario Jaén informa de un encuentro entre los concejales de Ciudadanos, el alcalde, Julio Millán, y el secretario de Organización de Arrimadas, Borja González en el que se trataron estos temas.
