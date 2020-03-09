Estás leyendo: Sánchez anuncia un plan de choque económico para afrontar el coronavirus

Cristina Narbona dice que se consensuará con los agentes sociales y estará bajo el paraguas de la Unión Europea.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, junto al presidente de la Federación Nacional de Organizaciones de Autónomos, Lorenzo Amor (3i), el presidente de la CEOE, Antonio Garamendi (4d), la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso (3i) y el alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida (3d) posa junto a otros en la foto de familia en la clausura del Congreso de la Asociación de Trabajadores Autónomos. - EFE

MADRID

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anunció este lunes que el Gobierno prepara un plan de choque económico para afrontar la crisis del coronavirus, y que mañana se empezará a estudiar en la reunión del Consejo de Ministros.

Sánchez, en la clausura de la Asamblea General de la Asociación de Trabajadores Autónomos (ATA), apuntó que este plan recogerá diversas medidas económicas que se quieren pactar con los agentes sociales, pero no adelantó ninguna de las propuestas que se están elaborando.

De hecho, en la agenda del presidente del Gobierno de esta semana ya estaba prevista para el jueves una reunión en La Moncloa con los agentes sociales en la que se abordarán las medidas a adoptar.

El anuncio de Sánchez fue ratificado por la presidenta del PSOE, Cristina Narbona,quien añadió que además de buscarse el consenso de los agentes sociales, también será coordinado con la Unión Europea.“Se actuará bajo el paraguas de la Unión Europea”, dijo.

El POSE dice que asumirá las propuestas del PP que considere útiles

Narbona, al ser preguntada por la propuesta hecha por el PP y formulada una hora antes de su comparecencia, indicó que todas las iniciativa que sean útiles para afrontar esta situación serán tenidas en cuenta.

Como ya informó Público, el Ejecutivo ya estaba barajando revisar las previsiones del cuadro macroeconómico, presentado recientemente, sobre el que se asentarán los Presupuestos Generales del Estado.

Narbona no ocultó que en la reunión de la Ejecutiva Federal, a la que no asistió en esta ocasión Pedro Sánchez, se puso de manifiesto la preocupación por las consecuencias económicas que puede derivarse del coronavirus y cómo pueden alterar las políticas del Gobierno.

