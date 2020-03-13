madridActualizado:
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, comparecerá pasadas las 15.00 horas de este viernes para hacer una declaración institucional en la que muy probablemente decretará el estado de alarma por un tiempo de 15 días.
El Gobierno lleva toda la mañana debatiendo esta posibilidad y, finalmente, ha optado por dar el paso, por lo que suspendió la conferencia de prensa prevista al mediodía por el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, en la que iba a informar sobre la evolución de la crisis del coronavirus.
El Estado de alarma limita, entre otras cosas, la circulación de personas y vehículos, así como el cierre de actividades industriales y empresariales, y una serie de medidas para garantizar el abastecimiento básico de la población.
(Habrá ampliación)
