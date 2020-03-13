Estás leyendo: Declaración institucional del presidente del Gobierno sobre la crisis del coronavirus

Declaración institucional del presidente del Gobierno sobre la crisis del coronavirus

El Gobierno decretará este sábado en Consejo de Ministros extraordinario el estado de alarma durante 15 días, para contar con "recursos legales extraordinarios", que permitan combatir la expansión del Covid-19. El jefe del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, ha anunciado esta decisión a través de una declaración institucional desde el palacio de La Moncloa:

