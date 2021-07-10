Estás leyendo: Ábalos decidirá esta semana si también abandona la Secretaría de Organización del PSOE

Remodelación del Gobierno Ábalos decidirá esta semana si también abandona la Secretaría de Organización del PSOE

Fuentes cercanas al dirigente socialista aseguran que la decisión no está tomada y que él mismo pidió a Sánchez abandonar el Gobierno. Otras fuentes mantienen que llevan meses deterioradas las relaciones por discrepancias en distintas materias y que Sánchez tenía decidida su salida del Ejecutivo en esta remodelación.

José Luis Ábalos
El ya ex ministro de Transportes, José Luis Ábalos, en el Congreso. Mariscal / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

La salida de José Luis Ábalos del Gobierno no era esperada. Ni siquiera por él mismo, que tenía una agenda diseñada en su Ministerio para los próximos meses, que nada hacía presagiar su marcha del Ejecutivo. 

Sin embargo, parece que la marcha de Ábalos no quedará solamente ahí y, según fuentes cercanas al dirigente socialista, este semana decidirá también si continúa como secretario de Organización del PSOE, pese a que apenas faltan tres meses para la celebración del 40º Congreso. "La decisión todavía no está tomada", aseguran.

Fuentes cercanas al ministro aseguran que ha sido el propio Ábalos quien en su encuentro con Sánchez quien le pidió al presidente salir del Gobierno. Otras fuentes, sin embargo, aseguran que la relación entre ambos dirigentes estaba ya muy deteriorada en los últimos meses por serias discrepancias en múltiples temas, y que el presidente del Gobierno tenía ya tomada la decisión.

Ábalos lleva meses sin poder cerrar con Unidas Podemos el acuerdo en la ley de vivienda, pero también fue muy señalado cuando autorizó la fallida moción de censura en Murcia que, además, propició el adelanto de las elecciones en la Comunidad de Madrid.

Si Ábalos finalmente deja la Secretaría de Organización del PSOE será Santos Cerdán quien ocupen provisionalmente su puesto hasta el 40º Congreso. De hecho, desde la llegada de Ábalos al Gobierno ha sido quien se ha ocupado de los temas orgánicos del partido.

