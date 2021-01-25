madridActualizado:
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, aprovechó este lunes su visita a la Agencia Española del Medicamento, para despedir al ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, de quien dijo que "tuvo visión para saber lo que necesitaba el Sistema de Salud, y ahora la tendrá para saber lo que necesita Catalunya".
Acompañado también por la ministra de Política Territorial, Carolina Darias, a quien se la considera la nueva titular del ministro de Sanidad, Sánchez dijo que "ha sido un honor" trabajar junto a Illa, a quien le deseó suerte en su nueva trayectoria política, "porque el desafío que tiene por delante es muy complejo", afirmó.
Sánchez destacó de Illa su "humildad" y definió su salto a Cataluña como "muy necesario". Y añadió: "El desafío que tienes por delante estos meses y años es apasionante y complejo, pero muy necesario para Cataluña y para España".
Sánchez dice que el salto de Illa a Catalunya "es muy necesario para España"
Illa participará este martes en su último Consejo de Ministros, para incorporarse desde el mismo miércoles a la precampaña electoral catalana que, oficialmente, empieza el próximo 29 de enero, ya que todo apunta a que finalmente las elecciones se celebrarán el próximo 14 de febrero, salvo resolución contraria de última hora del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya.
El presidente del Gobierno, además, mostró su gratitud al trabajo que hace la Agencia Española del Medicamento, y afirmó que una de las cosas más importantes que ha enseñado la pandemia, "es la necesidad de reforzar el sistema público de salud y apostar por la Ciencia".
