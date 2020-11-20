madridActualizado:
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anunció este viernes que España tendrá un plan nacional completo de vacunación contra la covid-19, que será aprobado el próximo martes en el Consejo de Ministros. Será el primer país europeo en tenerlo, junto con Alemania.
Sánchez anunció que una parte "muy sustancial" de la población española podrá estar vacunada durante el primer semestre de 2021 y que está todo preparado para ello.
Según anunció, en este plan completo de vacunación se lleva trabajando desde el mes de septiembre y aseguró que España está preparada: "Nuestras previsiones son que en casi cualquier escenario una parte muy sustancial de la población podrá estar vacunada con todas la garantías a lo largo del primer semestre de 2021".
El líder del Gobierno señaló también que existe un "horizonte esperanzador" por los últimos resultados de la vacuna, pero puntualizó que "cualquier euforia debe ser compensada por la cautela".
En toda su intervención, durante un acto en La Rioja para presentar el Plan de Reconstrucción, quiso lanzar un mensaje de esperanza, y aseguro que se está en la senda adecuada para doblegar la curva, pero indicó que el objetivo del Gobierno es volver a situarla en 25 contagios por cada cien mil habitantes cada catorce días.
Las Navidades
En este sentido, insistió en varias ocasiones que, pese a la mejora de los datos, no pude haber relajación y señaló como un momento crítico las Navidades, "en que la vamos a disfrutar con nuestros seres queridos, pero donde se va a aumentar la movilidad", dijo.
Sánchez avanzó que desde el Gobierno va a tener que darse una respuesta, "para estos momentos tan críticos e importantes, que necesitan de una respuesta específica", aunque no precisó nada más.
