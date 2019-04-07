El crítico Ricardo Chamorro será el cabeza de lista de Vox al Congreso por Ciudad Real, así lo anunció Santiago Abascal el pasado día 23 de marzo. Dos meses antes, el Comité de Garantías le había sancionado por una falta leve. Tal y como revela la Cadena Ser, en el expediente se le acusaba de "deslealtad" y "disidencia" por "injurias y calumnias" contra la formación.
La falta fue acompañada de una advertencia de que si sumara otra falta de este tipo podrían "inhabilitarle entre seis meses y dos años y esta cuestión es especialmente relevante a la vista de las próximas elecciones". Chamorro también habría sido crítico con Vox vía WhatsApp.
El candidato escribió en un chat que Vox "ha tenido muchos fallos, ha dado muchos tumbos, la dirección ha sido muy errática y el liderazgo regular". A lo que añadió que el partido había estado más preocupado de "ensalzar a tres estrellas" y del "postureo", mientras que para Chamarro "la seriedad es importante" y reflexionó sobre la percepción que genera el partido: "Vox no supo ilusionar y dejó demasiados cadáveres en la cuneta".
