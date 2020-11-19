Estás leyendo: Sánchez dice que "no excluye a nadie" y que los PGE deben nacer "con una unión tan amplia como sea posible"

Público
Público

Las Cuentas del Estado para 2021 Sánchez dice que "no excluye a nadie" y que los PGE deben nacer "con una unión tan amplia como sea posible"

El líder socialista envía una carta a la militancia en la que pide a sus bases que difundan la importancia de las nuevas Cuentas del Estado, y que no caigan en "polémicas artificiales, ni noticias inventadas".

Sánchez destaca la importancia de instrumentos de gobernanza anticipatoria
El presidente del Gobierno y secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez. EFE.

MADRID

Actualizado:

El presidente del Gobierno y secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, ha enviado una carta de cuatro folios a la militancia de su partido, en la que pide a sus bases que difundan la importancia de aprobar unos nuevos Presupuestos Generales del Estado y, además, les dice que el objetivo del Ejecutivo es "que nazcan con una unión tan amplia como sea posible". 

En la misiva, Sánchez explica las líneas fundamentales de los Presupuestos pero, sobre todo, insiste en que "son indispensables" para el país. El líder socialista insta a los suyos a dar a conocer su contenido y no caer en los debates de los "adversarios políticos" que, según dice, "evitan hablar de ellos (los Presupuestos) y desvían la atención hacia polémicas  artificiales y noticias inventadas", escribe.

Sánchez dice que para aprobar definitivamente las Cuentas Públicas cuenta con Unidas Podemos, "con quienes suscribimos un acuerdo de coalición progresista, pero que pretende extenderse cuando sea posible y no excluye a nadie, porque todos los apoyos son precisos en un momento en que debemos unirnos para proteger vidas, empleos y poder recuperar nuestra economía", afirma.

El líder socialista insiste en que el Gobierno necesita "el mayor apoyo posible" y que el objetivo es sumar al mayor número de grupos parlamentarios posible para sacar los Presupuestos adelante.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público