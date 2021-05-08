Estás leyendo: La cumbre de Oporto concluye con un compromiso para reducir la brecha social

La cumbre de Oporto concluye con un compromiso para reducir la brecha social

La cita de Oporto reunió presencialmente a 24 de los 27 líderes europeos.

Pedro Sánchez durante la reunión en Oporto.
Pedro Sánchez durante la reunión en Oporto. REUTERS

El consejo informal de alto nivel que reúne a los líderes europeos en Oporto concluyó este sábado con una declaración que compromete a los Veintisiete a trabajar para desarrollar el Pilar Europeo de Derechos Sociales y reducir las desigualdades.

"Estamos comprometidos con reducir las desigualdades, defender salarios justos, combatir la exclusión social y hacer frente a la pobreza", afirmaron los líderes de los Veintisiete en la Declaración de Oporto, adoptada hoy en la segunda jornada de la cumbre social que se celebra en la ciudad portuguesa.

La cita de Oporto reunió presencialmente a 24 de los 27 líderes europeos, una asistencia que, según los organizadores, confirma la importancia que el bloque concede a las políticas sociales.

Entre las ausencias presenciales -justificadas por la situación de la pandemia-, figura la canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, que participa en la reunión por videoconferencia.

La Cumbre aprobó el viernes un compromiso que servirá como una "brújula" para avanzar en el desarrollo del Pilar Europeo de Derechos Sociales, con ambiciosas metas hasta 2030.

