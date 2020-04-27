En la casa, por no llamarla ratonera, llegaron a dormir dieciocho personas. "Apenas tenía treinta y pico metros, pero allí se juntaban todos durante la guerra: mis abuelos, sus cinco hijos, los novios de las tías mayores y quienes regresaban del frente", relata la activista vecinal Isabel Martínez sobre aquellos años de asedio de las tropas franquistas.

Su familia vivía en el Rastro y no lejos de allí podía leerse el lema No pasarán, estampado en una pancarta colgada cerca de la plaza Mayor que advertía: El fascismo quiere conquistar Madrid. Y, luego, otra frase que pasó a la imaginería republicana: Madrid será la tumba del fascismo. Luego pasaron, Franco murió en la cama y su tumba en el Valle de los Caídos alimentó durante décadas desencuentros y rencillas.



Barricada en el barrio madrileño de La Latina durante la guerra civil.

"En la habitación de mi abuela cayó un obús que no llegó a explotar, la misma suerte que corrió la madre de Eufemio García, que vivía en la misma calle". Tenía seis años y fue deportado al campo de concentración nazi de Mauthausen en el convoy de los 927, el tren de refugiados que partió de Francia en 1940 camino de la muerte. A su padre lo mataron un año después y él logró sobrevivir para contarlo.

Los bombardeos indiscriminados sobre la población civil tenían el objetivo de minar el ánimo de los fieles a la Segunda República, pero según Martínez no tuvieron ese efecto. "Aquellos madrileños tenían muy claro cuál era su ideología y las bombas no tuvieron un efecto desmoralizador". Bien al contrario, la estampa desoladora que dejaban a su paso los Junkers Ju 52 forzaron a posicionarse a favor del Gobierno legítimo a algunos equidistantes que no comprendieron cómo un salvador de la patria ordenaba lanzar bombas incendiarias sobre las gentes.



El metro de Madrid fue usado como refugio antiaéreo durante la guerra civil.