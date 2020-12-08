Denuncian por apología y delito de odio a los "grupos nazis" del acto de Vox en Barcelona

MADRID
El vicepresidente de la Fundació Reeixida, Alexandre Fenoll, ha denunciado este martes por presunta apología del nazismo y delito de odio a los "grupos nazis" que estuvieron en el acto de Vox en Barcelona por el Día de la Constitución.
Lo ha hecho en la comisaría de los Mossos d'Esquadra de Les Cortes en Barcelona con el apoyo de la Associació Catalana d'Amics d'Israel y la Lliga Internacional Contra el Racisme i l'Antisemitisme a Catalunya, según informa en un comunicado.
En la denuncia las organizaciones alertan de que en la plaza Sant Jaume de Barcelona -donde se celebró el acto- se pudo ver "una bandera de las SS con el consiguiente significado, que pertenece a la segunda división de las que fueron condenadas por crímenes de guerra".
También denuncian que el grupo, de unas 33 personas, "estaba con las manos en alto, cantando himnos neonazis y exhibiendo banderas como las de la SS".
Con esta denuncia, las entidades quieren "poner en evidencia la impunidad con que se mueve el nazi-fascismo en el Estado español y activar todas las vías posibles para erradicar de la escena política los defensores de lo más perverso que ha podido generar la humanidad", han destacado.
En el comunicado, también lamentan la "pasividad de los Mossos d'Esquadra desplegados y del servicio de orden del partido Vox" ante estos hechos.
El partido ultra pretendió desvincularse de la concentración tratando de identificar al grupo con el Gobierno por el hecho de utilizar la palabra "socialismo" en una de las banderas. Concretamente, en su cuenta oficial de Twitter llegaron a afirmar que "seguramente les envía el Gobierno socialcomunista con quien comparten siglas". El truco no les salió muy bien.
