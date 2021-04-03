MADRID
El Partido Popular ha denunciado a Podemos ante la Junta Electoral de Madrid argumentando que el partido morado habría contratado publicidad en Facebook antes de que diera comienzo la campaña electoral de las elecciones a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid.
Según han confirmado a Efe fuentes del PP este sábado, esta formación argumenta que la ley electoral en su artículo 53 prohíbe expresamente esta práctica antes de la campaña, que en el caso de estos comicios autonómicos se iniciará el próximo 18 de abril, en todo tipo de soportes, incluidos los medios digitales. El Mundo publica en su edición de este sábado que la Junta Electoral cree que la formación que lidera Pablo Iglesias "incumple la ley de forma flagrante".
Además, el Partido Popular también ha denunciado al PSOE ante la Junta Electoral de Madrid por la lona publicitaria de su candidato, Ángel Gabilondo, que se que desplegó este viernes en la plaza de Callao, en la capital, y pide su "retirada inmediata".
El PSOE desplegó este viernes una lona de 29 por 22 metros en la fachada del Palacio de la Prensa, con el lema "Tras la foto, ¿el Gobierno de Colón?" con las fotografías del presidente del PP, Pablo Casado Blanco; la candidata a presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso; y el número cinco de su lista, Toni Cantó, entre otros.
En la denuncia, que ha adelantado El Mundo y a la que ha tenido acceso a Efe, el partido de Isabel Díaz Ayuso considera que esta lona vulnera el artículo 53 de la Ley Orgánica de Régimen Electoral, ya que en precampaña "queda prohibida la difusión de publicidad o propaganda electoral mediante carteles, soportes comerciales o inserciones en prensa, radio u otros medios digitales". No obstante, la respuesta a estas acusaciones queda en manos de la Junta Electoral.
