Países Bajos suspende todas las vacunaciones contra el coronavirus con el fármaco de AstraZeneca

madrid
El Gobierno de Países Bajos ha anunciado este sábado la suspensión de la campaña de vacunación contra el coronavirus con el fármaco desarrollado por AstraZeneca, un día después de hacer lo propio para aquellas personas que tengan más de 60 años.
Según las informaciones facilitadas por el diario neerlandés De Telegraaf la decisión ha sido adoptada durante una reunión entre el Ministerio de Sanidad y el Instituto Nacional de Sanidad Pública y Medio Ambiente (RVIM) con el objetivo de evitar que las dosis se echen a perder.
La decisión se ha debido a cinco últimos casos de efectos secundarios graves en mujeres de entre 25 y 65 años, una de las cuales ha fallecido. Es la segunda vez que las autoridades sanitarias neerlandesas detienen el uso de esta vacuna, después de que el mes pasado se paralizará su inoculación durante dos semanas.
Hasta el momento se han administrado unas 400.000 vacunas de AstraZeneca en Países Bajos. Los grupos que han recibido el grueso de estas vacunas han sido personas de entre 60 y 64 años, personal sanitario, así como aquellos con síndrome de Down u obesidad mórbida.
Las autoridades de Países Bajos han confirmado por el momento más de 1,3 millones de casos acumulados de coronavirus, así como 16.700 fallecidos, desde el inicio de la pandemia.
