La "prensa seria" omite de sus portadas el ataque con explosivos contra una sede de Podemos

La sede de Podemos en Cartagena sufrió durante la madrugada del viernes un ataque con material explosivo. Es el sexto ataque que sufre la formación en la región y culpan de ello a movimientos de ultraderecha.

En lo que supone un ataque contra la democracia, muchos tuiteros se han sorprendido de que, lejos de informar con total contundencia sobre lo ocurrido, las portadas de los medios tradicionales abandonaran toda intención de informar al respecto.

No es la primera vez que la prensa seria se olvida de Podemos, pero nunca deja de sorprender que se siga normalizando.

No me imagino que un ataque con explosivos en la sede de cualquier partido político español no hubiera ocupado hoy las portadas de todos los periódicos. Como la sede es de Podemos, no sale en ninguno. Y así, señores, es como se es cómplice del fascismo y de su terrorismo.

— Raúl Solís (@RaulSolisEU) April 3, 2021