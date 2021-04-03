La "prensa seria" omite de sus portadas el ataque con explosivos contra una sede de Podemos

La sede de Podemos en Cartagena sufrió durante la madrugada del viernes un ataque con material explosivo. Es el sexto ataque que sufre la formación en la región y culpan de ello a movimientos de ultraderecha.
En lo que supone un ataque contra la democracia, muchos tuiteros se han sorprendido de que, lejos de informar con total contundencia sobre lo ocurrido, las portadas de los medios tradicionales abandonaran toda intención de informar al respecto.
No es la primera vez que la prensa seria se olvida de Podemos, pero nunca deja de sorprender que se siga normalizando.
Portada del ABC cuando se queman contenedores en Cataluña.
Portada del ABC cuando la sede de Podemos en Cartagena sufre un atentado de extrema derecha. pic.twitter.com/KJDIFXSxjH
— PabloMM (@pablom_m) April 2, 2021
Ayer hubo un ataque terrorista ultra contra la sede de Unidas Podemos en Cartagena.
Y estas son las portadas de hoy.
No es una niñera. Claro. pic.twitter.com/HSRiPvn5t9
— Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) April 3, 2021
-¿A que no hay cojones de minimizar/obviar/ocultar/blanquear el atentando terrorista de la ultraderecha contra la sede de Podemos?
-El @elmundoes: Sujétame el cubata... ???????? pic.twitter.com/dwMPksof9Y
— Protestona ۞ (@protestona1) April 3, 2021
Atentado terrorista de ultraderecha contra Podemos.
Portadas prensa 2 y 3 abril.
Cuando ocurra algo irreparable, ellos serán tan culpables como los autores materiales. ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Nto1c8fOlt
— Protestona ۞ (@protestona1) April 3, 2021
No me imagino que un ataque con explosivos en la sede de cualquier partido político español no hubiera ocupado hoy las portadas de todos los periódicos. Como la sede es de Podemos, no sale en ninguno. Y así, señores, es como se es cómplice del fascismo y de su terrorismo.
— Raúl Solís (@RaulSolisEU) April 3, 2021
Ni una sola mención al ataque de ayer con explosivos a la sede de Podemos en Cartagena. Los contenedores abren portadas, los ataques a sedes no. pic.twitter.com/rxWadwv24j
— Julen Bollain (@JulenBollain) April 3, 2021
Se cuestionan tuits diciendo que se abre la recogida de microcréditos. Se ponen portadas obscenas con mentiras y tendenciosidades sobre Podemos. Se hace precampaña sucia y hasta violenta contra Podemos. Se oculta el dopaje en negro y la dependencia de pdos de los bancos. Sistema. pic.twitter.com/U8v8FhD1DT
— Javier Echeverría (@JEcheverriZ) April 3, 2021
