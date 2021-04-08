madrid
Pablo Iglesias, candidato de Unidas Podemos a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, ha anunciado este jueves la propuesta de su formación de retirar todas las ayudas a la tauromaquia y cerrar el Centro de Asuntos Taurinos de Madrid, "un organismo 'fantasma' sin competencias".
De esta manera, Unidas plantea destinar mayores recursos a los Centros de Protección Animal, como al que ha acudido en Rivas-Vaciamadrid junto a los miembros de su lista Jesús Santos y Javier Cañadas; y también Sergio García Torres, director general de Derechos Animales; Pedro del Cura, alcalde de Rivas; Vanessa Millán, teniente de alcalde de Rivas y portavoz de Podemos en la localidad; y las concejalas Aída Castillejo y Carmen Rebollo, entre otros.
En este centro, gestionado por Rivanimal, los candidatos de Unidas Podemos han conocido "las políticas pioneras que llevan a cabo y gracias a las cuales han recibido el título de 'Ciudad amiga de los animales'".
La candidatura encabezada por Iglesias cree que es necesario que la Comunidad de Madrid "avance en la protección de los animales tal y como ha llevado a cabo la formación en el Gobierno de coalición creando la primera Dirección General de Derechos de los Animales".
