Desescalada Lastra: "No se puede hacer una derogación íntegra de la reforma laboral"

La portavoz del PSOE insiste en que el pacto se mantiene "y se derogarán todas las limitaciones lesivas contra los derechos de los trabajadores". Dice que emitieron la nota aclaratoria, "por las interpretaciones de un adjetivo (íntegra) que metimos".

La portavoz parlamentaria del PSOE, Adriana Lastra, en el último pleno. EFE

MADRID

La portavoz del Grupo Socialista en el Congreso aseguró este jueves de forma tajante que "no se puede hacer una derogación íntegra de la reforma laboral", y volvió a mantener que el compromiso es "derogar todas las limitaciones lesivas contra los derechos de los trabajadores".

Lastra, en declaraciones a La Sexta, indicó que "ante las interpretaciones diferentes de lo acordado" entre PSOE, Unidas Podemos y Bildu; quisieron aclararlo en la nota informativa emitida casi a la medianoche del miércoles, "por un adjetivo que metimos", dijo; en referencia a que en el pacto se hablaba de la derogación "íntegra" de la reforma laboral, lo que no se contempla.

La portavoz socialista insistió en que hay cosas de la reforma laboral que no tiene sentido retirarlas, como el teletrabajo o la formación profesional, pero sí todos los puntos que se contemplan en el pacto firmando en el Congreso entre los tres partidos y que conforman parte del acuerdo programático del Gobierno de coalición. 

Lastra insiste en que se "está hablando de lo mismo" y que así lo entienden Bildu y Unidas Podemos

Para Lastra, "se está hablando de lo mismo" y se persigue el mismo objetivo, y dijo que así lo han reconocido tanto la portavoz de Bildu en el Congreso, como Unidas Podemos porque, según dijo, se respeta el acuerdo programático firmado.

Lastra también precisó que todas las modificaciones serán negociadas con empresarios y sindicatos, y reconoció que la nota aclaratoria estuvo motivada también por el nerviosismo que causó el anuncio en los agentes sociales.

