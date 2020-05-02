Actualizado:
El Gobierno quiere extremar al máximo las medidas de higiene y de seguridad, hasta tal punto que las prendas de vestir que se prueben los clientes en las tiendas de ropa y no sean compradas finalmente, deberán ser higienizadas a través de una fase de cuarentena de diez días.
Durante estos diez días estar prendas no podrán volver a estar a la venta, pero podrán reponerse después de este periodo. Esta medida también se aplicará en las zapaterías.
Asimismo, en la tiendas en las que haya probadores, estos deberán ser desinfectados después de cada uso.
Estas medidas de forma más concreta y precisa serán detalladas en el Boletín Oficial del Estado de este domingo, en el que ser marcarán las normas de higiene y seguridad para la apertura de lo comercios de ropa y otros establecimientos.
