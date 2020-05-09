Estás leyendo: Sánchez reclama prudencia en la fase 1 y cumplir las reglas a rajatabla

Público
Público

Desescalada Sánchez reclama prudencia en la fase 1 y cumplir las reglas a rajatabla

El presidente ha puesto en valor el esfuerzo "enorme" que han hecho todas las comunidades, incluidas las que aún continuarán en la fase 0, y ha dejado claro que estos territorios solo necesitan "algo más de tiempo" para controlar el agudo impacto de la pandemia.

Pedro Sánchez en declaraciones en la Moncloa. EFE
Captura de la señal de video institucional de La Moncloa, del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante su comparecencia en rueda de prensa telemática. EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

efe

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha pedido este sábado a los ciudadanos cuyos territorios entran el lunes en la fase 1 de la desescalada que actúen "con toda la cautela y toda la prudencia" y ha subrayado la necesidad de que cada persona siga "a rajatabla" las reglas vigentes en su territorio.

En una nueva comparecencia en La Moncloa, Sánchez ha hecho referencia asimismo a los territorios que seguirán en la fase 0 y cuyas autoridades y ciudadanos han realizado también un esfuerzo "enorme", según sus palabras.

Son los territorios, ha explicado, que sufrieron el impacto más agudo de la pandemia y que "precisan algo más de tiempo" para definitivamente controlarla y poner a punto sus sistemas de salud.

Sánchez ha agradecido la coordinación con las comunidades autónomas y ha elogiado el comportamiento de toda la población, que han actuado como una "comunidad humana" y ha conseguido "reconquistar al virus el 99 % del espacio que nos había arrebatado", pero ha hecho numerosos llamamientos a no bajar la guardia. "El virus no ha desaparecido, sigue ahí, al acecho", ha alertado.

Potenciar la atención primaria para detectar cuanto antes las nuevas infecciones y rastrear posibles contagios y aumentar el número de camas hospitalarias y de UCI "serviría de poco si no se acompaña del esfuerzo responsable de cada persona", ha recalcado.

En este contexto, y teniendo en cuenta que se puede estar contagiado y ser asintomático, ha hecho hincapié en que el método más efectivo para interrumpir el contagio es "que cada persona tome diariamente las mismas precauciones que si estuviera infectada": medidas de higiene y distancia física con amigos y conocidos, como hace con extraños con los que se cruza en la calle.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú