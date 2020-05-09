madrid
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha pedido este sábado a los ciudadanos cuyos territorios entran el lunes en la fase 1 de la desescalada que actúen "con toda la cautela y toda la prudencia" y ha subrayado la necesidad de que cada persona siga "a rajatabla" las reglas vigentes en su territorio.
En una nueva comparecencia en La Moncloa, Sánchez ha hecho referencia asimismo a los territorios que seguirán en la fase 0 y cuyas autoridades y ciudadanos han realizado también un esfuerzo "enorme", según sus palabras.
Son los territorios, ha explicado, que sufrieron el impacto más agudo de la pandemia y que "precisan algo más de tiempo" para definitivamente controlarla y poner a punto sus sistemas de salud.
Sánchez ha agradecido la coordinación con las comunidades autónomas y ha elogiado el comportamiento de toda la población, que han actuado como una "comunidad humana" y ha conseguido "reconquistar al virus el 99 % del espacio que nos había arrebatado", pero ha hecho numerosos llamamientos a no bajar la guardia. "El virus no ha desaparecido, sigue ahí, al acecho", ha alertado.
Potenciar la atención primaria para detectar cuanto antes las nuevas infecciones y rastrear posibles contagios y aumentar el número de camas hospitalarias y de UCI "serviría de poco si no se acompaña del esfuerzo responsable de cada persona", ha recalcado.
En este contexto, y teniendo en cuenta que se puede estar contagiado y ser asintomático, ha hecho hincapié en que el método más efectivo para interrumpir el contagio es "que cada persona tome diariamente las mismas precauciones que si estuviera infectada": medidas de higiene y distancia física con amigos y conocidos, como hace con extraños con los que se cruza en la calle.
