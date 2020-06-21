Estás leyendo: Destapada la luna de miel de lujo de Felipe y Letizia, financiada por Juan Carlos I y una empresa: tres continentes y medio millón de euros

Los reyes de España viajaron en 2004 por varios puntos del planeta y la empresa Navilot costeó gran parte de los gastos.

Los reyes Felipe y Letizia, sus hijas, la princesa Leonor y la infanta Sofía, y el rey Juan Carlos, en la misa de Pascua. / EFE
Jordania, Camboya, Fiji, Samoa, EEUU y México. Esa fue la ruta de la luna de miel de Felipe VI y la reina Letizia en 2004 como recién casados, un viaje valorado en medio millón de euros tras la boda en la catedral de la Almudena.

Bajo los pseudónimos de señor y señora Smith, los actuales monarcas recorrieron el mundo en un viaje del que el diario The Telegraph ha destapado algunos de sus entresijos más llamativos. Algunos de los dispendios, por ejemplo, superan los 30.000 dólares. 

Ese dinero fue a parar a un complejo afincado en una isla de Fiji, donde por solo cinco noches, el rey de España gastó 33.000 dólares. 

La financiación del idílico corrió a cargo de Juan Carlos I, mientras que una parte del viaje fue pagado por la empresa Navilot, de la que es propietario el empresario catalán Josep Cusí, de 86 años, "socio de Juan Carlos desde principios de la década de 1970", apunta el medio británico. 

De los 467.000 dólares del montante final de la luna de miel, 269.000 fueron depositados por la empresa a cargo de Cusí, al cual The Telegraph relaciona con Jordi Puyol Ferrusola.

La herencia de Juan Carlos I

Felipe VI retiró a Juan Carlos la asignación pública de 194.232 euros de la que gozaba en calidad de emérito un día después de que se destapara que su padre es beneficiario de una sociedad offshore creada en 2008 para recibir una donación millonaria de Arabia Saudí.

Además, Felipe renunciaba a la herencia que le correspondiera por ser hijo de Juan Carlos I, rechazo que está expresamente prohibido por el Código Civil. Dicho comunicado supuso un bombazo informativo y sólo de su lectura detallada se concluye que Felipe VI tiene intención de renunciar a la herencia, que es como no anunciar nada porque aún no ha llegado ese futurible.

Actualmente, la Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo ha asumido la investigación a Juan Carlos I por el AVE a La Meca, tras ser acusado por la princesa Corinna en 2018 de haber cobrado 80 millones de euros de comisión por la licitación del tren a la ciudad santa del Islam.

