Detenido en Colombia uno de los implicados en el atentado a Alejo Vidal-Quadras

Las fuerzas de seguridad han detenido en Colombia a un nuevo implicado en el ataque a Alejo Vidal-Quadras, exdirigente del Partido Popular y cofundador de Vox, el pasado 9 de noviembre en Madrid, según informan a EFE fuentes policiales, que lo vinculan con la compra de la motocicleta en la que huyeron el autor del disparo y el conductor.
Se trataría del cuarto detenido por este atentado que investiga la Audiencia Nacional, mientras que se sigue buscando al presunto autor material, un ciudadano francés de origen tunecino con múltiples antecedentes en Francia.
(Habrá ampliación)
