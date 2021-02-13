Detenidos un subinspector y un agente de Policía en Jaén por su implicación en una paliza a un hombre y su hija en plena calle

Actualizado:
Un subinspector y un agente de la Policía Nacional han sido detenidos en la tarde de este viernes en Linares (Jaén) cuando estaban fuera de servicio tras su presunta implicación en una agresión a un hombre en la calle esta misma jornada.
Según han informado fuentes de la Policía a los medios, está previsto que los arrestados pasen a disposición judicial este sábado al Juzgado de Instrucción número 3 de la ciudad. En cualquier caso, ya se les ha abierto un expediente disciplinario por "estos lamentables hechos que no tienen que empañar la labor que muchos agentes realizan en las calles".
El herido se encuentra ingresado en el Hospital San Agustín de Linares con lesiones en la nariz y la cornea, y también ha resultado herida, aunque con menor gravedad, su hija de 14 años.
En el material audiovisual difundido sobre la pelea por redes sociales se ve cómo varios hombres empiezan a dar golpes y empujones en plena calle a otro hombre, que acaba cayendo al suelo, siendo víctima de varios golpes y contusiones.
Desde el Ayuntamiento de Linares han condenado "enérgicamente la brutal agresión cometida esta tarde" y exigen "que se actúe con contundencia contra una actitud que ensucia la imagen de un cuerpo que siempre ha velado por la seguridad de los linarenses".
Igualmente, esperan que "se tomen las medidas disciplinarias y de cualquier otra índole que sean necesarias para que los agresores no puedan volver a cometer un acto violento como el sucedido hoy"
