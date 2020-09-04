MADRID
El Gobierno está dispuesto a cubrir la baja laboral de los padres que cuiden a menores confinados, aunque no estén contagiados por la covid, según anunció este viernes el ministro de Inclusión y Seguridad Social, José Luis Escrivá.
Escrivá dijo que este mismo lunes se estudiará esta posibilidad, recogiendo las propuestas hechas por los sindicatos, porque admitió que ahora no está contemplado en la legislación. "Se necesita un cambio normativo, la próxima semana pediremos el punto de vista de los agentes sociales para abordar este cambio normativo", afirmó.
Además, la ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, también anunció que que se estudiará no reducir la paga al 50% a aquellos trabajadores que lleven en ERTE desde el mes de marzo, como ahora obliga la ley.
En cuanto a los ERTE, se acordó que las comisiones técnicas empiecen a trabajar e mismo lunes para su ampliación, de tal forma que en octubre haya un marco que esté vigente en el mes de octubre.
Así se acordó en la reunión celebrada este viernes en Baleares entre los dos ministros y los máximos representantes de UGT, CCOO, CEOE y CEPYME.
(Habrá ampliación)
