Público
Diálogo Social Trabajo lleva al Consejo de Ministros la prórroga del SMI para poder seguir negociando una subida en enero

Yolanda Díaz quiere evitar que los trabajadores queden en un limbo jurídico mientras sigue el diálogo social.

La ministra de Trabajo y Economía Social, Yolanda Díaz, el pasado 9 de diciembre. Mº De Educación Y Formación Profesional

madrid

manuel sánchez / alexis romero

El Consejo de Ministros aprobará este martes la prórroga del Salario Mínimo Interprofesional (SMI) para que los trabajadores no estén en un “limbo jurídico” y poder seguir negociando una subida en las primeras semanas del próximo año con los agentes sociales.

La propuesta parte de la ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, que sigue peleando porque no haya una congelación del SMI, supondrá mantener la actual prestación de 950 euros para el próximo año, lo que el decreto aprobado al inicio de 2020 sólo lo contemplaba hasta final de año, por lo que después decaía.

Además, a primeros de año el ministerio de Trabajo piensa volver a reanudar las negociaciones para la subida del Salario Mínimo dentro de la mesa de diálogo social, con el objetivo de incrementarlo en cuanto se llegue a un acuerdo.

Desde el Gobierno se frustró este lunes la reunión prevista para abordar este tema, que había hecho concebir esperanzas a los sindicatos de una subida antes del inicio de este año.  La suspensión de dicho encuentro llevó a los representantes de los trabajadores a anunciar movilizaciones en febrero.

La subida del SMI sigue provocando enfrentamientos en el Gobierno, entre la parte económica que cree que hay que posponerlo al segundo semestre del año, y la parte que lidera Yolanda Díaz, con Unidas Podemos detrás, donde se cree necesaria una subida de forma inmediata.

