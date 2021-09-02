Estás leyendo: La diputada Rafaela Crespín será la número 2 del PSOE en el Congreso

La diputada Rafaela Crespín será la número 2 del PSOE en el Congreso

Relevará a Rafael Simancas, ahora secretario de Estado de Relaciones con las Cortes; mientras que Felipe Sicilia seguirá como portavoz adjunto. 

madrid

El presidente del Gobierno y líder del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, ha confiado en la diputada cordobesa Rafaela Crespín Rubio la secretaría general del Grupo Parlamentario Socialista. El cargo, hasta ahora, estaba ostentado por Rafael Simancas, que ha pasado a ser secretario de Estado de Relaciones con las Cortes. Además, el jinense Felipe Sicilia seguirá como portavoz adjunto. 

De este modo, Crespín y Sicilia serán los dos escuderos del nuevo portavoz socialista en la Cámara Baja, el canario Héctor Gómez, que relevará a la vicesecretaria general del PSOE, Adriana Lastra. La asturiana dejará la portavocía para centrarse en su labor como 'número dos' del partido, ahora que los socialistas afrontan dentro de un mes y medio su 40º Congreso Federal y, después, los regionales, además de diferentes citas electorales en los dos próximos años. 

Todos estos cambios se aprobarán en la reunión de la Comisión Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE del lunes, si bien el secretario general del PSOE de Andalucía, Juan Espadas, ha querido avanzar este jueves en Twitter la decisión de Sánchez de incorporar a Crespín al Grupo Socialista, y de mantener a Sicilia, lo que supone que habrá dos andaluces en la dirección parlamentaria. 

"Harán un gran trabajo en la defensa de los servicios públicos, la recuperación económica, los derechos sociales y las políticas de progreso que lleva a cabo el Gobierno de España con Sánchez como presidente", ha afirmado el alcalde de Sevilla, un día después de trascender que Héctor Gómez será el sustituto de Lastra. 

La futura 'número dos' del Grupo Socialista en el Congreso, Rafaela Crespín (1976), es diputada por Córdoba desde hace dos años y portavoz adjunta de la Comisión Constitucional. En el PSOE ejerce de secretaria de Organización del partido en Córdoba. Allí fue delegada de la Junta de Andalucía en Córdoba cuando gobernaba la exsecretaria general del PSOE-A Susana Díaz. Crespín, que es maestra de Educación Especial, también fue alcaldesa del municipio cordobés de La Carlota entre 2007 y 2015.

