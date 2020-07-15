Estás leyendo: Homenaje de Estado a las víctimas de la pandemia de coronavirus en España

Homenaje de Estado a las víctimas de la pandemia de coronavirus en España

Al acto que se celebrará en Madrid, acuden la Familia Real, el Gobierno, todos los presidentes autonómicos y los expresidentes, salvo Felipe González, además de representantes de todos los partidos políticos, salvo Vox.

Recreación infográfica de cómo será la ceremonia civil de Estado a las víctimas de la covid-19 en la plaza de la Armería del Palacio Real.
Recreación infográfica de cómo será la ceremonia civil de Estado a las víctimas de la covid-19 en la plaza de la Armería del Palacio Real. /MONCLOA

Madrid

PÚBLICO

Una llama ardiente en un pebetero en el centro de la plaza de la Armería del Palacio Real en representación de las víctimas de la Covid-19 será el foco central sobre el que se desarrollará este jueves el homenaje y recuerdo a los fallecidos en la pandemia.

