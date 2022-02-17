Estás leyendo: Manifestación a favor de Díaz Ayuso tras las últimas noticias sobre la guerra del PP

Público
Público

Manifestación a favor de Díaz Ayuso tras las últimas noticias sobre la guerra del PP

Los seguidores de la presidenta autonómica se concentran frente a Génova.

Vista de la sede del PP en Madrid, en la calle Génova.
Vista de la sede del PP en Madrid, en la calle Génova.

madrid

Actualizado:

Los seguidores de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid convocan una concentración frente a la sede del partido.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público