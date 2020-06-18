Estás leyendo: La división entre progresistas y conservadores impide que el TC apruebe la sentencia sobre ley ‘mordaza’

La división entre progresistas y conservadores impide que el TC apruebe la sentencia sobre ley ‘mordaza’

El Pleno delega en una comisión de tres magistrados la búsqueda de consenso en la resolución final.

Sede del Tribunal Constitucional, en Madrid.

madrid

julia pérez

La división entre progresistas y conservadores va en aumento en el Tribunal Constitucional. Esta brecha se ha ahondado aún más este jueves, cuando el Pleno no ha podido votar la ley ‘mordaza’, la ley de Seguridad Ciudadana aprobada en 2015 por el Gobierno del PP y recurrida por el Grupo Socialista.

No ha sido posible alcanzar un acuerdo, por lo que el Pleno ha delegado en una comisión compuesta por tres magistrados para la búsqueda de un consenso y una redacción final.

(Habrá ampliación).

