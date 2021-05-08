Estás leyendo: Draghi y Macron piden a EEUU que, antes de liberar las patentes, elimine la prohibición de exportar vacunas y componentes

Liberar patentes Draghi y Macron piden a EEUU que, antes de liberar las patentes, elimine la prohibición de exportar vacunas y componentes

"Llamo muy claramente a Estados Unidos a poner fin a las prohibiciones a la exportación, no solo de vacunas, sino de componentes de estas vacunas, que impiden la producción", ha dicho el presidente francés Emmanuel Macron.

Emmanuel Macron observando atentamente la llegada del rover 'Perseverance' a Marte. reuters

El presidente del Gobierno italiano, Mario Draghi, afirmó este sábado que, antes de afrontar la posible liberación de las patentes de la vacuna contra el coronavirus, Estados Unidos y el Reino Unido deben "retirar el bloqueo a las exportaciones" en vacunas y componentes.

"Antes de llegar a liberar las patentes, hay quitar el bloqueo a las exportaciones que Estados Unidos y Reino Unido continúan manteniendo. La Unión Europea exporta la mitad de las vacunas que ha proporcionado a sus ciudadanos. El 50% de su producción la ha dado a otros mercados", destacó Draghi en una rueda de prensa al final de la cumbre social de líderes europeos en Oporto.

Reconoció que la petición del presidente de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, de eliminar temporalmente las patentes de las vacunas contra el coronavirus para la Unión Europea "ha abierto una puerta" para debatir, pero que "hay quien protege la sacralidad de las patentes y quien no", al responder sobre las diferentes posiciones dentro de la UE.

Por su parte, el presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, pidió expresamente este sábado a Estados Unidos que ponga fin a su prohibición de exportar vacunas y componentes de vacunas.

"Llamo muy claramente a Estados Unidos a poner fin a las prohibiciones a la exportación, no solo de vacunas, sino de componentes de estas vacunas, que impiden la producción", dijo Macron, en una rueda de prensa al final de la cumbre social europea de Oporto (Portugal).

Recalcó que "la clave para producir vacunas más rápido para los países pobres y de ingresos medios es producir más. Eliminar las prohibiciones de exportación".

