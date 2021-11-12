Estás leyendo: Educación eliminará este año los exámenes de recuperación de la ESO

Un dictamen del Consejo Escolar de Estado obliga al Ministerio de Educación a eliminar la moratoria que iba a permitir que algunas comunidades mantuvieran las recuperaciones este curso.

La ministra de Educación y Formación Profesional, Pilar Alegría, durante la clausura del evento ‘FP Talks’, en el auditorio del Museo de la Ciencia, a 20 de octubre de 2021, en Madrid.
La ministra de Educación y Formación Profesional, Pilar Alegría, durante la clausura del evento 'FP Talks', en el auditorio del Museo de la Ciencia, a 20 de octubre de 2021, en Madrid. Photogenic /Claudia Alba / Europa Press

El Ministerio de Educación eliminará este mismo año los exámenes de recuperación en la etapa de Educación Secundaria Obligatoria (ESO) para cumplir con un dictamen del Consejo Escolar de Estado, según han asegurado a Efe este viernes fuentes del departamento de Pilar Alegría. Estos exámenes se vienen realizando desde hace varios años en los meses de junio y julio en lugar de en septiembre.

La intención inicial de la ministra era dar una moratoria de un año a los exámenes de recuperación de junio en los cursos de secundaria, tras las peticiones de varias comunidades autónomas. Esto implicaba que las recuperaciones se eliminaran completamente para el curso 2022-2023.

"La recomendación especial" del Consejo Escolar del Estado es de obligado cumplimiento y exige, según las fuentes, eliminar el apartado en el que se preveía aplazar el fin de las repeticiones. La argumentación se basa en que no puede haber diferentes criterios en las comunidades autónomas.

La eliminación de los exámenes de recuperación viene recogida en el futuro real decreto de Evaluación, Promoción y Titulación, que el Consejo de Ministros aprobará el próximo martes.

Así, este mismo año, la evaluación será "continua, formativa e integradora" y, como en Primaria, las decisiones sobre promoción y titulación serán adoptadas colegiadamente por el equipo docente tras una convocatoria de evaluación que tendrá lugar al finalizar el curso escolar. También se estipula que, cuando el progreso de un alumno no sea el adecuado, se establecerán medidas de refuerzo.

Los alumnos de bachillerato si tendrán que realizar "una prueba extraordinaria de las materias no superadas en el curso en las fechas que determinen las administraciones educativas".

