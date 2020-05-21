madridActualizado:
La portavoz de EH Bildu, Mertxe Aizpurua, ha asegurado este jueves que el PSOE no "ha rectificado" el acuerdo suscrito con su formación para derogar la reforma laboral de 2012, sino que solo ha hecho "una matización terminológica" en el documento.
"El acuerdo sigue vigente", ha afirmado la dirigente vasca en una entrevista en Las mañanas de RNE, para después reconocer que le "parece bien" que todo "se empiece a clarificar desde el minuto uno". "Eso indica que el acuerdo es serio", ha añadido.
En esta línea, Aizpurua ha insistido en que el acuerdo "no es papel mojado", sino que sigue "vigente". "Cuanto antes lo hagamos mejor llegaremos a esa situación que se va a dar. Estamos en la antesala de una crisis brutal", ha sostenido.
"Somos conscientes de que la reforma laboral no puede caer de un día a otro", ha añadido la portavoz en un intento por rebajar las tensiones entre ambos partidos.
La dirigente de EH Bildu se ha expresado así después de que el PSOE anunciase a última hora de la noche de este jueves una matización al acuerdo alcanzado con su partido para derogar la reforma laboral de 2012 aprobada por el PP en la que no aparece la palabra "íntegramente" y los cambios a realizar de manera urgente se limitan únicamente a tres puntos.
En un comunicado, el PSOE rectificó el primer punto del acuerdo suscrito entre PSOE, Unidas Podemos y EH Bildu que recogía la derogación íntegra de la ley "antes de la finalización de las medidas extraordinarias adoptadas por el Gobierno en materia económica y laboral derivadas de la crisis originada por el covid-19".
