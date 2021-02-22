Estás leyendo: Dimite la dirigente de EH Bildu Miren Larrion por vulnerar el código ético

EH Bildu Dimite la dirigente de EH Bildu Miren Larrion por vulnerar el código ético

La portavoz de EH Bildu en el Ayuntamiento de Vitoria ha presentado su dimisión por un hecho que "vulnerarían el código ético que suscriben en su totalidad tanto los cargos públicos como orgánicos del soberanismo de izquierdas".

(De i. a d.) Los miembros de EH BIldu, Miren Larrion, Arnaldo Otegi, Maddalen Iriarte, Jasone Agirre, se dirigen a la sede del PNV para reunirse con el presidente del PNV y con el lehedakari en funciones Iñigo Urkullu, dentro de la ronda de reuniones con los demás partidos vascos para la formación de gobierno. EFE/Luis Tejido.

La portavoz de EH Bildu en el Ayuntamiento de Vitoria, Miren Larrion, ha dimitido por "hechos de ámbito personal" que "vulnerarían el código ético" de la coalición soberanista.

EH Bildu ha informado este lunes en un escueto comunicado de que ha aceptado la dimisión presentada por Miren Larrion y únicamente ha indicado que se debe a "unos hechos de ámbito personal" que "vulnerarían el código ético que suscriben en su totalidad tanto los cargos públicos como orgánicos del soberanismo de izquierdas".

Fuentes de esta formación no han precisado a qué hechos del ámbito personal de la dirigente abertzale se refiere esa supuesta vulneración.

Miren Larrion es una de las figuras más destacadas de EH Bildu en Álava. Es portavoz de la formación soberanista en el Ayuntamiento de Vitoria desde 2015 y fue parlamentaria vasca entre 2016 y 2019. Es ingeniera y profesora universitaria y se dijo en su momento que podría ser la sucesora de Arnaldo Otegi al frente de la formación abertzale.

