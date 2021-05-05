La Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE acordará este jueves abrir el proceso de primarias en Andalucía el próximo mes de junio, ante el temor a un posible adelanto electoral de las elecciones en esta región, según adelantó la Cadena Ser.

Fuentes de la dirección socialista confirmaron a Público que no quieren que vuelva a ocurrirles como en Madrid, y pretenden que los socialistas andaluces tengan decidido un nuevo liderazgo y un candidato a la Junta de Andalucía si hubiera ese hipotético adelanto electoral.

A su vez, la secretaria general del PSOE andaluz, Susana Díaz, ha convocado este jueves a la dirección regional de su partido para abordar esta cuestión y podría ocurrir que ella misma fuera la que formalmente solicitara a la dirección federal abrir este proceso. No obstante, otras fuentes apuntan que hay división en la dirección andaluza y hay quienes plantean que previamente se celebre un Congreso extraordinario.

Se decida lo que se decida, lo es que seguro es que Susana Díaz ha decidido presentarse a las primarias y lleva meses trabajándose las agrupaciones socialistas para recabar apoyos. Díaz quiere volver a intentar presidir la Junta de Andalucía y recuerda que ganó las últimas elecciones.

Ferraz maniobra para que se presente el acalde de Sevilla, Juan Espada, pero no termina de cuajar la operación

En Ferraz, sin embargo, se ha lanzado el nombre del actual alcalde de Sevilla, Juan Espada, como posible rival y candidato preferido por Madrid. La operación no termina de cuajar, entre otros motivos, porque el alcalde no tiene claro que deba dar el paso y en algunos sectores con peso en l partido andaluz tampoco ven con mucha ilusión su candidatura.

No obstante, parece seguro que con uno u otro nombre (hay otros candidatos en al reserva) desde Ferraz se va a maniobrar contra Díaz, al considerarse que la ex presidenta de la Junta de Andalucía no es la mejor opción como cartel electoral.