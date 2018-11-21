La alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, ha asegurado "rotundamente" que no se quedará como jefa de la oposición si no gana las elecciones de mayo de 2019.

En una entrevista en Telemadrid, recogida por Europa Press, ha señalado que no se quedaría en la oposición. "No, lo digo rotundamente. Con mi edad, con mi experiencia, quiero continuar los proyectos que no se han podido acabar" en el Gobierno, ha contestado la regidora. "Nunca me quedaría en la oposición, por supuesto que no", ha subrayado.

Sobre si se mantendría los próximos cuatro años, si ganara, lo que supondría finalizar el mandato con 79 años, la alcaldesa ha contestado lo mismo que cuando se presentó a las primeras elecciones.

"Con la edad que tengo no tienes futuro sino presente y garantizo mi presente al cien por cien", ha contestado. Repreguntada sobre si dejaría la Alcaldía a mitad del mandato, Carmena ha señalado que se compromete a hacer todo lo que está en su mano pero es consciente de que no tiene 25 años.