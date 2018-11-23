Público
El presidente reitera en Cuba que no tiene intención de convocar elecciones y dice que "aún quedan unos cuantos meses por delante"

El presidente del Gobierno de España, Pedro Sánchez, aplaude después de ofrecer un discurso, hoy en La Habana (Cuba). Sánchez se encuentra en una visita oficial de dos días a la Isla. EFE/Juanjo Martín

El presidente del Gobierno de España, Pedro Sánchez, aplaude después de ofrecer un discurso en Cuba. EFE

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, se vio sorprendido durante su viaje a Cuba por el anuncio de Podemos de abrir ya su proceso interno para elegir el candidato a las próximas elecciones generales, pero desinfló de inmediato cualquier hipótesis de adelanto electoral.

Sánchez, en una conferencia de prensa celebrada en La Habana, dijo que respeta las dinámicas de los partidos para sus procesos internos, pero aseguró que el "Gobierno va a seguir gobernando".

Sánchez indicó que entre las tareas pendientes que le restan al Ejecutivo están la aprobación de la subida del Salario Minino Interprofesional, la recuperación del subsidio para los mayores de 52 años o las ayudas a la dependencia.

Por todo ello, Sánchez recomendó a Pablo Iglesias que "se tome su tiempo" y añadió que "aún quedan unos cuantos meses por delante" para una convocatoria electoral de ámbito general.

No obstante, precisó que espera seguir contando con el apoyo del partido morado en todas las iniciativas que aún quedan pendientes para tramitar en el Congreso.

En toda su intervención ante la prensa, Sánchez dejó más que clara su intención de no adelantar elecciones de manera inmediata, e incluso, habló de otra visita a Cuba el próximo año.

