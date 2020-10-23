Estás leyendo: ERC ganaría las elecciones catalanas y el independentismo no llegaría al 50%, según el CEO

ERC ganaría las elecciones catalanas y el independentismo no llegaría al 50%, según el CEO

La encuesta sitúa a ERC como primera fuerza en el Parlament con entre 35 y 36 escaños, y un 23,4% del voto.

El portavoz de ERC, Gabriel Rufián, este martes en el Congreso / EFE

ERC ganaría las elecciones catalanas si se celebraran ahora, seguido de cerca por JxCat, y el independentismo no llegaría al 50% de los votos que se ha marcado como objetivo, sino que la suma entre los tres partidos independentistas se quedaría en el 47,7%, según una encuesta del Centre d'Estudis d'Opinió (CEO) de la Generalitat.

La encuesta sitúa a ERC como primera fuerza en el Parlament con entre 35 y 36 escaños, y un 23,4% del voto, en segundo lugar se situaría JxCat con 31-32 diputados y el 19,4% de los apoyos, y la tercera posición sería para el PSC con 24-25 escaños, Cs podría llegar a perder 20 diputados y se quedaría con 16-17, los comuns obtendrían 8-9, el PP subiría hasta los 7-8 asientos en la Cámara catalana, la CUP hasta los 6-7, y Vox entraría en el Parlament con entre 4 y 6 escaños.

Pese a no alcanzar el 50% de los votos, la suma de los tres partidos independentistas volverían a lograr la mayoría absoluta tanto en la horquilla baja de la estimación (72) como en la alta (75), aunque también se abriría una mayoría alternativa sumando los escaños de ERC, el PSC y los comuns en su estimación más alta, que daría 70 diputados, superando por dos la mayoría absoluta situada en 68.

