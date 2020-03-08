Estás leyendo: Se desploma la coalición PP-Cs en Euskadi, según un sondeo

El PNV obtendría 30-31 escaños, frente a los 28 de las pasadas elecciones; EH Bildu se situaría en los 18-19 manteniendo los mismos representantes (18); Podemos sumaría 7 diputados -4 menos-; el PSE lograría 10-12, y subiría en comparación con los 9 de las elecciones de 2016.

El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, (d) este sábado junto al candidato a lehendakari de la coalición PP+Ciudadanos, Carlos Iturgaiz, (i) en un acto político de precamapaña celebrado en la localidad vizcaína de Santurtzi. | EFE Luis Tejido.
El Partido Nacionalista Vasco (PNV) aumentaría sus escaños en las elecciones autonómicas del 5 de abril, al igual que el Partido Socialista de Euskadi (PSE), mientras que la coalición Partido Popular (PP) y Ciudadanos (Cs) tendría menos representación que la obtenida por los populares en solitario en 2016.

Así lo reflejan las encuestas publicadas este domingo por los diarios ABC y El Mundo sobre las elecciones en el País Vasco, donde se detalla, en ambas estimaciones de voto, que el PNV no alcanzaría la mayoría absoluta, que se sitúa en 38 escaños, de un total de 75.

Según ABC, el PNV obtendría 30-31 escaños, frente a los 28 de las pasadas elecciones; EH Bildu se situaría en los 18-19, de forma que mantendría los mismos representantes (18); Podemos sumaría 7 diputados -4 menos-; el PSE lograría 10-12, y subiría en comparación con los 9 de las elecciones de 2016.

Sin embargo, la coalición entre PP y Cs conseguiría 7, dos menos que los obtenidos por los populares en solitario en los anteriores comicios, y Vox entraría en el Parlamento vasco con un escaño. La encuesta de El Mundo otorga más escaños al PNV, entre 33 y 35; EH Bildu, la segunda formación que más votos conseguiría, obtendría entre 16 y 19 diputados; el PSE ganaría 11; Podemos sumaría 6-7 representantes y la coalición de PP y Ciudadanos se quedaría en 5, mientras que Vox no obtendría representación.

Para conseguir esta estimación de voto, ABC ha realizado en el País Vasco 800 entrevistas entre el 2 y el 6 de marzo. El Mundo, por su parte, ha llevado a cabo 1.000 entrevistas entre el 2 y el 5 de este mes.

