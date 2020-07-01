Estás leyendo: La Junta Electoral ordena a Correos distribuir "de inmediato" la propaganda electoral de Vox

Elecciones en Galicia y Euskadi La Junta Electoral ordena a Correos distribuir "de inmediato" la propaganda electoral de Vox

La sociedad estatal había paralizado el envío de sobres al entender que podía vulnerar derechos.

28/06/2020.- El líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, pasea por el pueblo de Laguardia durante la campaña electoral para las elecciones vascas. EFE/ Jon Rodriguez Bilbao
El líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, pasea por el pueblo de Laguardia durante la campaña electoral para las elecciones vascas. EFE/Jon Rodriguez Bilbao

MADRID

PÚBLICO |  EUROPA PRESS

La Junta Electoral Central ha ordenado a Correos distribuir "de inmediato" la propaganda electoral de Vox para los comicios de Galicia y Euskadi que la sociedad estatal había paralizado al entender que podía vulnerar derechos.

El organismo arbitral no aprecia el riesgo que le había consultado Correos y considera que no hay motivo para bloquear su envío a los electores.

Correos bloqueó este martes el envío de propaganda electoral de la formación de extrema derecha porque a su parecer los mensajes impresos en los sobres vulneran derechos fundamentales.

Así, en los sobres enviados por Vox a los votantes de Galicia se han reproducido mensajes como "Los separatistas del BNG invitaron a un grupo terrorista a su mitin en Santiago" o "Ante la imposición linguística hay una alternativa e incluso ante los progres separatistas hay una España que quiere recuperar su futuro".

De igual forma, en Euskadi, algunos de los sobres llevaban escrito "El País Vasco proporciona ideología de género a los futuros maestros". Una frase que, según explicó Vox, está fundamentada en el cumplimiento de la Ley Orgánica 2/2006, de 3 de mayo, de Educación. También han incluido una frase que dice que Urkullu considera necesaria la migración para afrontar el reto demográfico.

