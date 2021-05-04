madrid
Los ciudadanos que estén en la cola de los colegios electorales antes de las 20.00 horas, momento en el que se cierran los locales de votación, podrán ejercer su derecho al voto.
Así lo ha señalado la delegada del Gobierno en Madrid, Mercedes González, durante su visita al Centro de Coordinación de la Policía Nacional que se encuentra situado el Centro de Datos que la Comunidad de Madrid ha instalado en Ifema Madrid.
Las largas colas en los colegios electorales de la Comunidad de Madrid han sido por el momento las protagonistas de estas elecciones autonómicas del 4 de mayo, celebradas en día laborable y en plena pandemia, y en las que la participación hasta las 13.00 horas ha sido ligeramente superior respecto a los comicios de 2019.
La delegada ha atribuido este hecho a que la jornada de votación se está desarrollando en un día laborable cuando lo habitual es en un domingo.
"Las colas indican que la gente esta participando", ha destacado González, quien ha señalado que los ciudadanos que estén antes de las ocho de la tarde en una cola en el recinto podrán votar. "Qué no se deje para el último momento", ha dicho.
Durante esta jornada la delegada del Gobierno ha visitado, a primera hora de la mañana, el Centro Operativo de Servicios (COS) de la Guardia Civil en la Comandancia de Tres Cantos, donde ha agradecido a los agentes su trabajo durante el día de elecciones.
Por la tarde, a las 17.00 horas, Mercedes González, visitará la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Madrid para seguir de cerca el desarrollo de la jornada electoral del 4M, hasta el cierre de los colegios.
