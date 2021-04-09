Estás leyendo: Fuentes policiales señalan a Santiago Abascal por los disturbios en Vallecas

Elecciones en Madrid Fuentes policiales señalan a Santiago Abascal por los disturbios en Vallecas

"Si no hubiera hecho de policía tal vez no habría 21 agentes heridos", dicen funcionarios en declaraciones al diario 'ABC'.

Abascal y Monasterio
El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, y la candidata por este partido en las elecciones autonómicas de Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, durante un acto de precampaña en Vicálvaro este viernes. Rodrigo Jiménez / EFE

La precampaña de las elecciones madrileñas del 4 de mayo sigue marcada por la polémica en torno al mitin organizado el miércoles por Vox en Vallecas, que desencadenó unos disturbios que se saldaron con cuatro detenidos y 35 personas heridas, 21 de ellas policías nacionales.

Los sucesos de la tarde del miércoles siguen despertando reacciones por parte de todos los partidos políticos, unos solidarizados con Vox, otros rechazando genéricamente la violencia y otros inculpando directamente a la formación de Abascal.

En este sentido, el diario ABC informaba este pasado jueves de que "fuentes policiales" señalan directamente a Santiago Abascal, líder de Vox, por esos disturbios. "Si Abascal no hubiera hecho de policía tal vez no habría 21 agentes heridos", recoge el diario conservador en su edición de ayer.

Según esa información, un agente pidió a Abascal que no cruzara el cordón de seguridad y que éste "hizo caso omiso". Durante el mitin, el líder de Vox se bajó de la tribuna, donde había dado un breve discurso, y se dirigió hacia los manifestantes. "Se diseñó un dispositivo policial acorde a unas circunstancias complejas con el fin de garantizar los derechos de todos. Determinadas actitudes, sobre todo aquellas que se produjeron al no seguir las indicaciones de los agentes que velaban por la seguridad, ponen en riesgo el trabajo y la integridad de los propios policías", afirmaron fuentes de Interior a ABC.

Vox, por su parte, insiste en culpar de los altercados al ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska. El Ministerio del Interior, sin embargo, defiende que el dispositivo policial diseñado para garantizar la seguridad del mitin fue el "acorde" y que el número de efectivos desplegado en la plaza de la Constitución, conocida como Plaza Roja, fue el adecuado a estas circunstancias "complejas".

La cita del miércoles en Vallecas congregó a alrededor de 500 manifestantes contrarios a la misma y unos 350 asistentes al mitin de Vox.

