Estás leyendo: El PP consigue la victoria en todos los municipios de la Comunidad de Madrid, salvo en dos, que gana el PSOE

Público
Público

Elecciones en Madrid El PP consigue la victoria en todos los municipios de la Comunidad de Madrid, salvo en dos, que gana el PSOE

El partido Popular también se ha hecho con el liderazgo en los distritos obreros de Madrid, entre los que se encuentran Vallecas, Usera y Carabanchel. 

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid y candidata por el Partido Popular a la reelección, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, acompañada por el presidente del partido Pablo Casado, en el balcón de la sede del partido en la calle Génova, hoy martes al conocer los result
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid y candidata por el Partido Popular a la reelección, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, acompañada por el presidente del partido Pablo Casado, en el balcón de la sede del partido en la calle Génova, hoy martes al conocer los resultados electorales tras los comicios autonómicos madrileños. Mariscal / EFE

Madrid

Actualizado:

El Partido Popular ha ganado en todos los municipios de la Comunidad de Madrid excepto en dos, Fuentidueña del Tajo y El Atazar, donde ha ganado el PSOE. A diferencia de las elecciones autonómicas de 2019, donde un cinturón rojo hicieron al PSOE el partido más votado, el PP ha teñido de azul casi el total de los municipios de la región otorgándole una indiscutible victoria.

Asimismo, cabe destacar que el PP ha ganado también en los distritos obreros de Madrid como Vallecas, Usera o Carabanchel, que históricamente habían dirigidos su voto a los partidos de Izquierdas. La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid y candidata del PP, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha conseguido más escaños que todos los bloques de izquierda juntos, rozando la mayoría absoluta. Con este resultado le valdría la abstención de Vox para gobernar.

Asimismo, participación en las elecciones autonómicas de este martes ha marcado un récord histórico a pesar de que los comicios se han celebrado en jornada laborable al registrar una movilización superior al 76% registrado en las elecciones de 1995 en las que Alberto Ruiz Gallardón logró su primera mayoría absoluta.

Ayuso celebra su victoria junto al presidente del PP, Pablo Casado,  desde el balcón instalado en la sede del partido, en la calle Génova, donde una multitud de personas se han concentrado en una aglomeración con un Dj musical para el recuento de votos.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público