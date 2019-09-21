Un 55,8% de los españoles considera que el presidente en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, debería dimitir por haber fracasado en los pactos para formar Gobierno, por lo que el PSOE debería presentar otro candidato a las elecciones generales del 10 de noviembre, según un sondeo de SocioMétrica para El Español. Un 26,2%, en cambio, cree que sí debería ser el cabeza de lista, mientras que un 18% no sabe, no contesta.
La cifra se reduce a la mitad en el caso de los votantes del PSOE, pues un 24% estiman que el líder socialista debería dimitir para dar vía libre a otro cabeza de cartel de cara a los próximos comicios. Pese a los críticos, un 63,5% de los ciudadanos que votaron al PSOE en las pasadas elecciones lo respaldan.
¿Quién tiene la culpa de la repetición electoral?
Un 52,2% de los encuestados cree que Pedro Sánchez es el "mayor responsable" de la repetición electoral, seguido de Pablo Iglesias (22,4%), Albert Rivera (10,7%), Pablo Casado (4,8%) y Santiago Abascal (1,2%).
En todo caso, el 48,1% de los españoles cree que el líder socialista no debería seguir negociando hasta el lunes 23 de septiembre, pues todo ya estaba decidido, mientras que el 37,7% se muestra convencido de que habría debido seguir intentándolo.
La encuesta de SocioMétrica para El Español se realizó a mil personas entre el 18 y el 20 de septiembre, con un margen de error del 3%, según sus responsables.
