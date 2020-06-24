Estás leyendo: Unidas Podemos plantea un tripartito de izquierdas en Euskadi, posible según el CIS

Elecciones vascas Unidas Podemos plantea un tripartito de izquierdas en Euskadi, posible según el CIS

"Según el CIS, un pacto a la izquierda sumaría en Euskadi para formar gobierno. Esa es la propuesta de Elkarrekin Podemos", publicó en su perfil de Twitter el diputado vasco de Unidas Podemos en el Congreso Juantxo López de Uralde.

Los diputados de Bildu, Mertxe Aizpurua (i) y Oskar Matute (c), junto al diputado de Unidas Podemos Juan López de Uralde (d). EFE
madrid

Actualizado:

Servimedia

Unidas Podemos insistió este miércoles en proponer para Euskadi un Gobierno tripartito de izquierdas entre EH Bildu, el PSE y ellos mismos tras constatar el Barómetro preelectoral del CIS publicado este miércoles que sería aritméticamente posible.

"Según el CIS, un pacto a la izquierda sumaría en Euskadi para formar gobierno. Esa es la propuesta de Elkarrekin Podemos", publicó en su perfil de Twitter el diputado vasco de Unidas Podemos en el Congreso Juantxo López de Uralde, reiterando la posición de esta formación ya verbalizada por su candidata a la Lehendakaritza, Miren Gorrotxategi.

De acuerdo con el Barómetro publicado este miércoles, las tres candidaturas de izquierda obtendrán entre 38 y 43 escaños en las elecciones del próximo 12 de julio. Aventajarían, por tanto, a los entre 31 y 34 que vaticina el CIS para el PNV, si bien los entre tres y seis que predice para la lista conjunta de PP y Ciudadanos podrían mantener al PNV en el Gobierno vasco en alguno de los puntos de dichas horquillas.

Sea como fuera, la candidata del PSE, Idoia Mendia, y otros portavoces socialistas, parecen decantarse, como el propio PNV, por mantener el Gobierno de coalición que actualmente forman ambos, desoyendo así la propuesta de Unidas Podemos.

El PSE, a quien el CIS atribuye entre 11 y 13 escaños, siempre quedaría por detrás de EH Bildu, con entre 16 y 18, y sólo un poco por delante de Unidas Podemos, candidatura que lograría entre 11 y 12 de acuerdo con el Barómetro. Es decir, que, en principio, el PSE no podría presidir el Gobierno vasco, sino sólo elegir entre que lo haga una de las dos formaciones nacionalistas.

