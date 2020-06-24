PONTEVEDRA
El PPdeG ganaría las elecciones autonómicas del 12 de julio. El Barómetro de Opinión del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) otorga la mayoría absoluta a los populares con 42 escaños, mientras que el PSdeG-PSOE continuaría como segunda fuerza con 18 diputados, a diferencia del último sondeo que preveía un empate técnico con el BNG, que sube enérgicamente hasta los 14 escaños.
La formación de Alberto Núñez Feijóo saca 26 puntos a los socialistas lo que significaría el cuarto mandato consecutivo del presidente al frente de la Xunta con mayoría absoluta. El CIS otorga un 26,3% de voto directo al PPdeG, mientras que al PSdeG-PSOE un 10,2% y un 10,4% al BNG. Galicia en Común, la coalición formada por Podemos, Izquierda Unida, Anova y Mareas, continúa bajando respecto a los resultados de las pasadas elecciones autonómicas con En Marea con un 3% de voto directo.
Muy por debajo su antigua compañera, Marea Galeguista, la coalición formada por algunos diputados de En Marea, que según el sondeo no entraría en el Parlamento con un 0,6 de apoyos. Por detrás, Vox y Ciudadanos continúan también sin entrar en la Cámara gallega como en las pasadas elecciones autonómicas. La formación ultraderechista tendría más apoyos que Ciudadanos con un 0,8% de voto directo.
La gestión del coronavirus del PSOE a nivel nacional aúpa al candidato socialista hasta los 18 escaños, a diferencia de los anteriores resultados de 2016, que habían empatado con la coalición de En Marea. La gran diferencia en estas elecciones autonómicas es la subida enérgica del BNG que puede doblar sus diputados en el Parlamento y la caída de Galicia en Común, que pasarían de ser la segunda fuerza a la cuarta.
[Habrá ampliación]
