Público
Público

Emergencia climática El Gobierno prevé declarar este martes la emergencia climática

El Ejecutivo se ha comprometido a presentar en el Congreso de los Diputados el proyecto de Ley de Cambio Climático y Transición Energética antes de que se cumplan los primeros 100 días al frente del Ejecutivo. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
14/01/2020.- La vicepresidenta de Transición Ecológica y Reto Demográfico, Teresa Ribera a su llegada a la Moncloa antes del primer Consejo de Ministros del Gobierno de coalición presidido por Pedro Sánchez, este martes 14 de enero en Madrid. EFE/Emilio N

La vicepresidenta de Transición Ecológica y Reto Demográfico, Teresa Ribera a su llegada a la Moncloa. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

El Gobierno de coalición prevé declarar este martes la emergencia climática. Tal y como ha avanzado la Cadena Ser, el Ejecutivo aprobará en el Consejo de Ministros un paquete de medidas contra el cambio climático. 

Antes de que se cumplan los primeros 100 días, el Gobierno se ha comprometido a presentar en el Congreso de los Diputados el proyecto de Ley de Cambio Climático y Transición Energética.

Entre las medidas recogidas en el borrador del acuerdo, siempre según este medio, destacan: fijar el camino de la la descarbonización, la transformación del modelo industrial y del sector servicios, o conseguir la neutralidad climática antes de 2050.

La creación de una vicepresidencia de Transición Ecológica y Reto Demográfico fue una de las principales novedades en el nuevo Ejecutivo de coalición. La líder de esta cartera, Teresa Ribera, tendrá que hacer frente al desafío inminente de aprobar dicha ley un año después de la tramitación del anteproyecto, tal y como se comprometió el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en su discurso de investidura.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad