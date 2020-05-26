Estás leyendo: Calvo avanza que el Gobierno "se plantea" una última prórroga del estado de alarma para culminar la desescalada

La emergencia del coronavirus Calvo avanza que el Gobierno "se plantea" una última prórroga del estado de alarma para culminar la desescalada

La vicepresidenta primera asegura en el Congreso que el objetivo es que el estado de alarma cubra las cuatro fases previstas en la desescalada: "Hablamos de salir de esta situación muy pronto, de terminar las fases de desescalada", asegura.

Carmen Calvo en la Comisión de Reconstrucción
La vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, en la Comisión de Reconstrucción del Congreso / EFE

El Gobierno se está "planteando" solicitar una sexta y última prórroga del estado de alarma al Congreso con el objetivo de mantener esta situación excepcional y la posibilidad de llevar a cabo restricciones hasta que culminen todas las fases de la desescalda. Así lo ha avanzado este martes la vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, durante su comparecencia en la Comisión para la Reconstrucción Social y Económica de la Cámara Baja.

"Nuestro país pronto saldrá del estado de alarma. El Gobierno se plantea una última prórroga del estado de alarma que nos permita terminar la desescalada. El objetivo sería el de cubrir las cuatro fases para poder ir saliendo de una situación que ha tenido puntos álgicos tremendos", ha adelantado la vicepresidenta, que no ha explicado si el Ejecutivo ya explora acuerdos con los grupos para garantizar una eventual votación en el Congreso.

Calvo es la primera ministra del Gobierno que acude a la comisión para la reconstrucción de la Cámara Baja, un órgano por el que pasarán otros miembros del Ejecutivo. En su intervención inicial, la vicepresidenta ha hecho un repaso por los principales temas que, a su juicio, se deben tratar en la comisión y por los retos que el país tiene para superar las consecuencias de la pandemia.

Calvo se ha referido al estado de alarma como "el espacio más riguroso de utilización democrática de la excepcionalidad". En este sentido, también ha apuntado que el Gobierno miró hacia el estado de alarma como herramienta jurídica frente al coronavirus por ser el  "instrumento más impecable para que los derechos de la ciudadanía los tuvieran sus señorías, el Congreso de los Diputados", en referencia a que las prórrogas de la excepcionalidad deben ser aprobadas por la Cámara, donde los grupos pueden enmendar las medidas planteadas por el Ejecutivo.

