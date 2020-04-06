Estás leyendo: Abascal y otros quince diputados de Vox regresan al Congreso pese al confinamiento

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Emergencia sanitaria por la covid-19 Abascal y otros quince diputados de Vox regresan al Congreso pese al confinamiento

Vox, el partido con más casos de coronavirus reconocidos, ha asegurado que este lunes han vuelto al Congreso 16 diputados y ha distribuido varias imágenes en redes sociales para demostrarlo.

06/04/2020.- Fotografía facilitada por Vox de su presidente, Santiago Abascal (c) que junto a otros 15 diputados, entre ellos el portavoz parlamentarios, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros (d), ha regresado este lunes a sus despachos del Congreso, desde donde
Fotografía facilitada por Vox de su presidente, Santiago Abascal (c), el portavoz parlamentarios, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros (d), y la secretaria general del grupo, Macarena Olona, en el Congreso. EFE/Vox

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

Madrid

EUROPA PRESS

Dieciséis diputados de Vox, incluyendo a su presidente, Santiago Abascal, y al portavoz parlamentario, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, han regresado este lunes a sus despachos del Congreso para trabajar de forma presencial en la sede de la institución, pese a que la actividad parlamentaria se ha reducido a la mínima imprescindible por el coronavirus.

Desde Vox, ya anunciaron el pasado viernes que la intención de sus diputados era volver a la Cámara este lunes, siempre que les fuera posible trasladarse en Madrid en su propio vehículo o en medios de transporte que cumplieran los requisitos de seguridad establecidos.

Vox, el partido con más casos de coronavirus reconocidos, ha asegurado que este lunes han vuelto al Congreso 16 diputados y ha distribuido varias imágenes en redes sociales para demostrarlo. En una de esas fotos se ve a Abascal y Espinosa, con guantes pero sin mascarilla, reunidos en el despacho del primero con la secretaria general del grupo, Macarena Olona, que sí lleva ambas prendas de protección.

En todo caso, desde la formación se ha asegurado que en todo momento los diputados que han vuelto a la Carrera de San Jerónimo están cumpliendo las medidas sanitarias establecidas, incluida la distancia de seguridad.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú